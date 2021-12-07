Taxi service back in Burlington

Hamilton’s Blue Line Taxi has cut a deal with the city of Burlington to provide taxi service. Burlington enacted Public Vehicle By-law amendments providing a temporary solution to replace the ost taxi service, when Burlington Taxi suddenly ceased operations. Blueline Taxi will start to service Burlington residents today. To book taxi service, Burlington residents can call Blueline Taxi by phone (905) 525-0000 or book online at 525blue.com.

The by-law that governs the issuance of new taxi licences was written to meet the needs of the taxi business model that existed in 2009. To allow new business to enter the Burlington transportation market, City staff recommended interim by-law amendments. These amendments provide flexibility in the application process to meet the demands of current business models.

Quick Facts

• Burlington’s main taxi service provider Burlington Taxi ceased operation on Nov.26, 2021

• At the Nov. 30, 2021 Special Council meeting, City Council approved amending the Public Vehicle By-law to allow exemptions to existing licensing requirements so other taxi services could apply to provide service for Burlington residents

• The by-law amendments allowed applications for new taxi owner licences/plates to open on Dec. 2, 2021 until all spaces are full

• The by-law amendments are intended to provide a temporary solution. City staff are aiming to undertake a comprehensive review and consultation and have a new by-law created prior to December 31, 2023. Further review is required not only to determine appropriate taxi licensing requirements, but to investigate the ‘rideshare’ businesses and options for regulating that market.