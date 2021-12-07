Ontario reports 928 COVID cases, nine deaths

The province is reporting 928 new COVID cases. More than half of the new cases are in persons who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.86 percent of the new cases are aged under 60 and 62 percent are under 40. There were nine deaths reported. With just over 26,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 3.8 percent.

340 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 78 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 75 are fully vaccinated.

165 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 88 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

Over 60,000 vaccinations were administered, most of them first time shots, reflecting the number of children aged 5-11 now being vaccinated. 90.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.4% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 50 cases and Haltom with 25 cases. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.