Provincial COVID case count at 887

The province is reporting 887 new COVID cases. 45 percent of the new cases are in persons who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.83 percent of the new cases are aged under 60 and 59 percent are under 40. There were three deaths reported. With nearly 26,000 tests administered the positivity rate is 3.5 percent.

Over 39,000 vaccinations were administered, most of them first time shots, reflecting the number of children aged 5-11 now being vaccinated. 90.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.3% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Halton with 30 new COVID cases and Hamilton with 28 cases. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.