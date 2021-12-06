New schools and school upgrades coming to Hamilton

$23 million is on its way to build a new elementary school in Upper Stoney Creek, create a new addition at Guardian Angels Catholic School in Flamborough, and add new child care spaces at Ecole Elementaire Public Pavillon de la jeunesse in Hamilton. The announcement was made Monday by Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

The investments include a new $16.7 million Nash – Upper Stoney Creek Public School, which will create 650 elementary student spaces, 49 new licensed child care spaces and 3 new child care rooms. “This is great news for our community,” said MPP Donna Skelly. This investment will provide choice and flexibility for families and new opportunities for children in Upper Stoney Creek.”

Dawn Danko, Chair of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board. Said “we thank the Ontario government for their investment in a new modern facility that will replace Tapleytown Elementary School and provide a new child care centre.”

$4.5 million will be spent to build an addition to Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School in Flamborough. The investment will create 118 student spaces, 49 new licensed child care spaces and 3 new child care rooms. “The additional four regular and one full day kindergarten classrooms and 49 new child care spaces are much needed and will be of tremendous benefit to the Guardian Angels Catholic Community, said Patrick Daly, Chair of the Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board. “We are most grateful to MPP Donna Skelly for her continued strong support and successful advocacy efforts in the best interest of our Catholic School System.”

Forty nine new child care spaces are also being created at Ecole Elementaire Publique Pavillon de la jeunesse in Hamilton with an investment of $1.6 million.