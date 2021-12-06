Cautious optimism in Hamilton Board of Health COVID update

Hamilton’s vaccination rate is slightly behind the provincial average with 86.4 percent of Hamiltonians with one dose of vaccine and 83.5 percent with two shots. Still, the city vaccination team has administered over 15,000 vaccinations in the week ended last Friday. At the Monday Board of Health meeting Hamilton Public Health estimated there needs to be almost 19,000 more vaccinations in the 12-plus population to achieve 90 percent coverage. Vaccination in the 5-11 age group is moving well in its first few days of availability. Between the 5,400 doses already administered to kids and the 4,700 that are scheduled over the next 2 weeks, nearly a quarter of eligible children will have received shots.

Booster shots have seen a big jump with 16,000 administered in Hamilton in November. Hamilton Public Health is anticipating a big jump in booster shots this month.

Looking ahead the health unit is predicting 1129 COVID cases (roughly 20 per day) between now and the end of January if the population continues to adhere to masking and other COVID measures, 1,800 cases if public health measures are relaxed, which seems unlikely with the advent of the Omicron variant. Staff say the increase in vaccination rates–both third doses and vaccinations in kids 5-11 should help offset the case counts brought about by increased indoor activity and holiday gatherings.