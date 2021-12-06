Burlington’s Nina’s Place marking 20 years of service to domestic violence and sex assault survivors

Nina’s Place, Halton Region’s sexual assault and domestic violence centre, is marking 20 years of providing care and services for adults, youth, and children in Burlington and surrounding communities. Open 24 hours a day year-round, Nina’s Place provides specialized care for those who have experienced sexual assault within 12 days and/or recent domestic violence. Care is also available to children who have recently told someone they have been sexually assaulted.

Located inside Burlington’s Joseph Brant Hospital, Nina’s Place has a team of specialized nurses, physicians, and social workers who provide care and support in a safe, private, and quiet environment.

First opening its doors on December 6, 2001, Nina’s Place is named in memory of Nina de Villiers, a 19-year-old Burlington resident who was abducted and killed in 1991 by a man with a history of violence against women.

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues and MPP for Burlington, toured Nina’s Place with JBH President and CEO Eric Vandewall and charge nurse Linda Rhodes.

(clockwise left to right):

Dr. Steve Selchen, Chief of Psychiatry and Medical Director of Mental Health & Addictions Services at Joseph Brant Hospital, also the Mental Health & Addictions Clinical Lead for the Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Home and Community Care Support Services.

Linda Rhodes, charge nurse, Nina’s Place

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, MPP Burlington

Eric Vandewall, President & CEO, Joseph Brant Hospital







“On the National Day of Remembrance of Action on Violence Against Women, it is so important to raise awareness of these issues and the supports that are available in our communities,” said MPP Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues. “We are so fortunate to have this resource in Burlington and I am grateful for the opportunity to come and see the important work being done here.”

At Nina’s Place, service is provided by specially-trained nurses who are on call 24 hours a day and can respond within 45 minutes to any individual who needs help. Medical and police reports are made with sensitivity and privacy, minimizing the individual’s exposure to police facilities, the general public and the clinical environment of the hospital. Survivors can receive short-term counselling, help with safety planning and be referred to community agencies for ongoing support.

More information on the services Nina’s Place provides can be found here.

If you need help, please contact Nina’s Place directly:

Phone: 905-632-3737 ext. 5708 (during business hours)

Emergency Department: 905-336-4116