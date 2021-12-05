Windsor Health unit reinstating COVID restrictions

With 86 new cases today and over 500 active cases, the Windsor-Essex Public Health Unit has imposed some tough restrictions on public gatherings. Windsor will revert to restrictions on gathering to ten persons indoors and 25 for outdoor gatherings. The restrictions will not apply to weddings and funerals, but receiving lines will be banned and everyone will be wearing masks. Restaurants will be restricted to 50 percent of capacity.

The directive is also encouraging business to revert to virtual meetings as much as possible and to ensure that distancing and face covering is adhered to in the workplace.

Elsewhere in the province Toronto reported the most new cases in the province on Sunday with 152 new infections, followed by Simcoe-Muskoka at 96, York Region with 88, Peel Region with 81, and Ottawa with 54.