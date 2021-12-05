More than 1100 new COVID cases in Ontario, spike in Halton

Now for the second straight day, the province has exceeded the 1,000 daily COVID case count for the first time in six months. There were 1184 cases reported. 86 percent of which were in persons under 60 years of age and 63 percent in persons under 40 years of age, 242 of the positive tests were in children aged 5-11 who are now getting vaccinated in large numbers. Nearly 32,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 3.2 percent.

There were nearly 63,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, almost all of them first doses—a reflection of the number of parents getting their children aged 5-11 vaccinated.

Provincial figures show Halton with 56 new COVID cases –the highest single-day count since June and Hamilton with 36 cases. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.