THE HAMILTON MUSIC COLLECTIVE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF JAZZ AT THE GASWORKS

The Hamilton Music Collective is announcing the return of the highly anticipated concert series ‘Jazz at The Gasworks’ with an eclectic lineup featuring top Canadian and international jazz artists.

The series is set to return to downtown Hamilton next month after a two-year hiatus due to building renovations. The often sold-out series has welcomed in the past jazz greats such as Juno-award winner Robi Botos, Larnell Lewis of Snarky Puppy, and Grammy-nominated Cuban pianist Manuel Valera.

The winter/spring series will feature several international touring artists including Brazilian composer and guitarist Mario Bakuna with percussionist Edmundo Carneiro, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Remy Le Boeuf, and American B3 jazz and blues organist Tony Monaco. “We are very excited to bring world-class jazz back to Hamilton” says CEO Astrid Hepner. “Not only will we be able to welcome back our loyal audience to a beautifully renovated space, but we can now accommodate a significantly larger crowd.”

Several Canadian favourites are also on the lineup including Toronto fusion funk mainstays The Shuffle Demons, Toronto pianist and composer Nancy Walker and ‘Who It Is!’, a jazz-funk ensemble featuring Darcy Hepner, Paul Intson, Jesse O’Brien and Joel Haynes.

The Gasworks building, owned by The John & Ellie Voortman Charitable Foundation, has undergone a $2-million renovation since its closure in 2018. The facility now boasts a larger lobby, accessible washrooms and elevator, and a new sound system.

Proceeds from the series benefit the An Instrument For Every Child program, an initiative by the Hamilton Music Collective which provides free instruments and high-quality music instruction to young people, including many disadvantaged children, in Hamilton.

The series kicks off on Thursday January 27 2022 with Canadian bassist Pat Collins featuring Reg Schwager and Tom Sczezniak. Series tickets are available for $260 (18% off ticket price), and general admission tickets are $45/$25 for students. Tickets will be available starting Friday December 1 at 10AM EST. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or at hamiltonmusiccollective.ca.