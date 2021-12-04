Ontario reporting more than 1,000 COVID cases for second day

For the second straight day, the province has exceeded the 1,000 daily COVID case count for the first time in six months. There were 1053 cases reported. 86 percent of which were Over 32,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 3.5 percent

284 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 220 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 64 are fully vaccinated.

160 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 136 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 24 are fully vaccinated.

There were nearly 81,000 vaccinations administered yesterday, the highest single-day total since July and a reflection of the number of parents getting their children aged 5-11 vaccinated.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 33 new COVID cases and Halton with 30 cases. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.