Province passes 1,000 new COVID cases for first time in six months
Province passes 1,000 new COVID cases for first time in six months

December 3, 2021

The province has hit the 1,000 daily COVID case count for the first time in six months. There were 1031 cases reported. 81 percent of which were in people under 60 years of age and 57 percent under 40. There were four additional deaths recorded. Nearly 40,000 tests were conducted for a positivity rate of 2.9 percent

Hamilton Public Health reported 36 cases of COVID, bringing the active case count to 205. There are 15 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton has 32 new cases-14 of them at a private school in Milton. There are seven in hospital. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.

