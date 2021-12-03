Money for equipment for skilled trades training

The Ontario government is investing $24 million to improve and modernize equipment and training facilities for students and apprentices.

Details were shared today by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development and Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, at Centennial College’s School of Transportation.

“said Minister McNaughton. “This investment will give students and apprentices the learning experiences they deserve in the classroom, so they are set up for success on the job site.”

The Apprenticeship Capital Grant program funded 64 training providers and 19 apprenticeship training organizations across the province in 2021-22. At Centennial College over $1.6 million was spent to upgrade equipment, including the purchase of three 3D measuring systems and six vehicles equipped with modern computer systems to improve training for future Automotive Service Technicians Apprentices and Auto Body Collision and Damage Repairers. Labour Minister Monte McNaughton (second from left) meeting students and staff at Centennial College

Other funding recipients in 2021-22 included the Ontario Sheet Metal Workers Training Centre in Oakville, which received $105,000 to build a separate washroom facility for women and create a more inclusive training facility.

Interested organizations can apply for funding until December 21, 2021.

There are 144 skilled trades in Ontario. There are over 315,000 unfilled jobs in Ontario, many of which are in the skilled trades. Data suggests that the need to replace retiring workers is greater for skilled trades workers than for other occupations. In 2016, nearly one in three journeypersons were aged 55 years or older.