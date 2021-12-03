Charges tacked on after Dundas shooting

Charges have been upgraded after a daytime shooting in Dundas last week left a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound.

On Thursday, November 25, 2021 shortly after 9:30 a.m. police received several 911 calls in relation to an active shooting in the area of Old Guelph Road and York Road.

Upon arrival police located a 22-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to hospital where he has since been treated and released.

Two males were observed by officers attempting to flee the area on foot. Both males were promptly placed under arrest.

Rebaz Resh, 31-years-old from Hamilton has been charged with attempt to cause death with a firearm, aggravated assault causing a wound and a number of other weapons-related charges.

Youcef Guendouz, 32-years-old from Hamilton is charged with aggravated assault causing a wound and other weapons charges.

Hamilton police say the accused and the victim are known to each other.