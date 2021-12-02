Making it easier for Legions and service clubs to raise funds

Two Ontario Ministers, Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Attorney General Doug Downey joined Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly at the Waterdown Legion Thursday to announce a relaxation of the gaming rules to allow Legions to have more chances to fundraise.

The province is offering a new, free social gaming licence that will allow legions and other local community groups to host small stakes games like bridge, euchre and bingo. Legions and charities will also benefit from new opportunities to fundraise through progressive jackpot (loonie and toonie) raffle lotteries.

“Legions are there for veterans and our communities when we need them, and it is important we do all we can to help them thrive,” said Donna Skelly, Parliamentary Assistant to Attorney General Downey and Member of Provincial Parliament for Flamborough-Glanbrook. “These new features will give people more ways to support vibrant communities while honouring heroes and enjoying the company of family and friends.”

Attorney General Doug Downey said, “by making these common-sense changes to allow service organizations like legions to host small stakes games and hold more raffles, we are providing more options for people to support veterans and their communities.”

Legions and other community groups can apply for the social gaming licence through the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario’s online portal as of December 1.