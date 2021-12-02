Halton Police offer a $50,000 reward in Georgetown homicide

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Ryan Lorde.

Shortly after 11:00 pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 36-year-old Ryan Lorde was gunned down and killed outside of his home in the area of Monarch Drive and Niagara Trail in Georgetown, leaving his family devastated.

Despite an exhaustive investigation and previous appeals for information, no suspect(s) have been identified.

Investigators believe that a black, 2007 – 2009, 4-door sedan is related to the shooting. The vehicle is possibly a Toyota Camry or similar make or model. It is also possible this vehicle was rented, stolen or loaned at the time of the murder.



A link to a Halton Police video of the announcement can be found here.

Halton Police are asking anyone with information, CCTV video footage or dash cam video that may further its investigation to please call our Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.