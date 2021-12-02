959 new COVID cases in Ontario, eight deaths

Ontario is reporting 959 new COVID cases and eight deaths. Almost half of the new cases are in persons who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. 62 percent of the new cases are in people under 40 years of age and 86 percent are under the age of 60.

291 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Eight out of ten are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 50 are fully vaccinated.

Similarly, more than 80 percent of the patients in ICU with COVID are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 26 are fully vaccinated.

23,045,461 vaccine doses have been administered. 90.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 87.2% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 33 cases of COVID for a seven-day average case count of 24. There are 15 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Halton has 36 new cases-14 of them at a private school in Milton. There are nine in hospital. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.