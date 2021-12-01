This weekend: Don’t Miss these open houses

Great swimwear and fashions and help feed the hungry

Friday, Forever Summer and Mirella’s Ladies Boutique are hosting an Open House at 389 Brant Street (at Forever Summer) in Downtown Burlington. Join Valerie & Mirella who have collaborated to bring you a new & exciting shopping experience. They will be collecting canned goods for the Burlington Food Bank who are in desperate need for the holidays. View the exclusive holiday collections in day attire & swimsuits and pre-order your favourites. They will be offering 10% off and a free gift with purchase.

Meet Bruna from Bruna’s Full Home Services offering Vegan friendly appetizers & Enjoy a holiday themed drink while you stroll the shop.

Space is limited with Covid protocols in place, so call 905-592-9292 to secure your spot and for details. December 3rd from 5:30 – 7:30

See glassblowing by a master

Saturday and Sunday On December 4th and 5th, from 10am – 5pm, well known master glass artist Paull Rodrigue will be hosting an Open House at his Glass Blowing Studio at 400 Brock Rd. Unit 5 Dundas (in the Grisdale Complex) There will be glass blowing demos from 11 – 4. Go to paullrodrigue.com for more information and @rodrigueglass for a chance to win one of Paull’s glass creations including his famous Snowmen.