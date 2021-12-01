Local COVID case counts, outbreaks increase.

Ontario’s reported 687 new COVID cases over half of whom were not fully vaccinated. There were six deaths reported.

266 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 218 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 48 are fully vaccinated.

153 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 134 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

22,978,037 vaccine doses have been administered. Nearly 89.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.4% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 33 cases of COVID for a seven-day average case count of 24. There are 15 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals. Hamilton is dealing with 12 outbreaks, an increase of three, Three new outbreaks are in schools involving a total of six students. Halton has 36 new cases-14 of them at a private school in Milton. There are nine in hospital. There were no new deaths reported at either local health unit.