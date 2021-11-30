Ontario reaches the 10,000 COVID fatality mark

Ontario reported 687 new COVID cases, just under half were persons with an unknown vaccination status. With three additional deaths reported, reached a grim milestone of 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began. During that time more than 618,000 Ontarians contracted COVID. Of the 266 who are in hospital 82 percent are nor fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

153 people are in ICU due to COVID19. 134 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

With more than 21,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is three percent. There were 27,000 vaccinations administered, the highest single-day vaccination total in six weeks. Nearly 89.9% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.4% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 20 new COVID cases and 16 in hospital. There are eight outbreaks. Halton is showing 21 cases and seven in hospital. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.