Christine Bingham steps down as HWDSB trustee effective immediately
Christine Bingham steps down as HWDSB trustee effective immediately

November 30, 2021

Christine Bingham, who represented Wards One and Two on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board submitted her resignation at the Board’s Monday meeting. The resignation took effect immediately. The two-term Trustee cited undisclosed family obligations. In a statement, Bingham wrote, “it is with regret that I step down from the role of Trustee from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board effective immediately. I do not take this decision lightly, but due to personal and family circumstances, I have submitted my resignation.”    Bingham was first elected in 2014, and re-elected by a large margin in 2018. HWDSB Chair Dawn Dank praised Bingham writing in a statement, “Christine has been a strong advocate for special education, Indigenous students, international students, and school renewal, leading to system changes that have improved education across our system.”

Despite a series of serious events, including the death of a student who had been bullied, and allegations of racism, Bingham called ger seven years as a trustee “a fulfilling experience for me.”

Her resignation will trigger a decision by the board on finding a replacement to serve out the remaining months of Bingham’s term. At the same time the Board is launching a search for a new director of education to replace Manny Figueiredo who resigned earlier this month.

