Christine Bingham steps down as HWDSB trustee effective immediately

Christine Bingham, who represented Wards One and Two on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board submitted her resignation at the Board’s Monday meeting. The resignation took effect immediately. The two-term Trustee cited undisclosed family obligations. In a statement, Bingham wrote, “it is with regret that I step down from the role of Trustee from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board effective immediately. I do not take this decision lightly, but due to personal and family circumstances, I have submitted my resignation.” Bingham was first elected in 2014, and re-elected by a large margin in 2018. HWDSB Chair Dawn Dank praised Bingham writing in a statement, “Christine has been a strong advocate for special education, Indigenous students, international students, and school renewal, leading to system changes that have improved education across our system.”

Despite a series of serious events, including the death of a student who had been bullied, and allegations of racism, Bingham called ger seven years as a trustee “a fulfilling experience for me.”

Her resignation will trigger a decision by the board on finding a replacement to serve out the remaining months of Bingham’s term. At the same time the Board is launching a search for a new director of education to replace Manny Figueiredo who resigned earlier this month.