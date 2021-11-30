Burlington will not appeal 29 storey Lakeshore tower

Burlington Council has decided not to appeal an Ontario Land Tribunal ruling that would allow what had been proposed as a 22-story apartment tower to now go to 29 stories at 2069-2079 Lakeshore Rd.. Council had strongly criticized the ruling by the OLT and hinted at a possible appeal. In a release Tuesday, however the city stated, “after significant discussion and consideration, including of the impact of the Minister of Municipal Affairs’ Nov. 10, 2021 approval of Regional Official Plan 48, Burlington City Council has determined that it will not seek a review of, or appeal from, the Ontario Land Tribunal’s decision of Oct. 27, 2021.

Council is disappointed and continues to disagree with the Tribunal’s decision, however, Council has determined that the most effective course of action is to focus its time and resources on pushing forward with the approval of the City’s new Official Plan, which is currently under appeal at the Tribunal.

Once the new Official Plan has been approved, Council expects to be in a stronger position to require that significant growth occur only in the areas of the City that Council has planned for such growth.

Said Mayor Marianne Meed Ward, “I know this will be very disappointing news to residents who wanted us to challenge this decision.: She went on to days council’s job in controlling downtown development “has been made more challenging by…(Housing Minister Steve Clark) grandfathering certain applications as not subject to the adjustment of the Urban Growth Centre boundaries. But we will continue to advocate that the vision of our staff, council and the community as outlined in our city and regional official plans, and in provincial decisions, be respected by developers and be considered at hearings before the Ontario Lands Tribunal.”