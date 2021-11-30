The Bay Observer

Patients at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital can now receive top-notch surgery in their own community without having to transfer to a larger hospital. Surgeons from Hamilton Health Sciences’ (HHS) two largest hospitals are travelling to Grimsby on a regular basis, bringing their specialized surgical skills and expertise to patients at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital (WLMH). Ten surgeons from the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JHCC) and Hamilton General Hospital (HGH) are part of WLMH’s Surgeon of the Week (SOTW) program, where they take turns working one-week stretches in Grimsby.

“The SOTW program means that patients from West Niagara can receive high-quality surgical care close to home,” says Dr. Ved Tandan, WLMH’s site chief of surgery. Tandan, a general surgeon specializing in liver and pancreatic surgery, developed the program and recruited the physicians. He also participates in the weekly rotations. “We’re not just there to operate – our surgeons provide the full scope of care for patients.”

Through the SOTW program, these surgeons provide general surgery services at WLMH. This includes consultations for patients in the emergency department, and inpatient and outpatient referrals. Procedures include day surgeries, endoscopy procedures and follow-up care.

Prior to the SOTW program, WLMH had one full-time general surgeon dedicated to the full scope of general surgery. This new SOTW approach – developed after that surgeon retired – features a rotating team of JHCC and HGH surgeons. The SOTW approach means that West Niagara patients benefit from a wide range of subspecialty expertise.

For example, patients with specific health care issues, such as those needing liver or pancreatic surgery, can be referred to the general surgeon specializing in that field. If they need a larger surgery, they may be referred to a Hamilton hospital, but could receive before-and-after care at WLMH.

“Our WLMH patients really appreciate this approach,” says Tandan. For more information on the SOTW program, please visit https://www.hamiltonhealthsciences.ca/share/surgeon-of-the-week-program/