Province reports 788 new COVID cases

The province is reporting 788 new COVID cases, 56 percent of whom are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status. 84 percent of the new cases are under the age of 60 and 61 percent are under 40. There were two deaths reported. The positivity rate is 3.5 percent.

There were more than 22,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,950,908 vaccine doses. 89.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.3% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Halton experiencing a spike in cases with 41 reported. Hamilton had 22. There were no deaths reported for either health unit.