Omicron COVID variant detected in Ottawa, two Hamilton cases being investigated.

Just two days after the existence of the Omicrom COVID variant was announced. Comes word that it has reacted Canada. Two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Ottawa, both of which were reported in individuals with recent travel from Nigeria. Ottawa Public Health is conducting case and contact management and the patients are in isolation.

In a news conference this morning Ontario Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore said health officials are also looking at two cases in Hamilton to see if they may also be of the Omicron variant. He said the moment there are no plans to toughen health measure like capacity limits and shutdowns.

A release from the Ministry of Health states: “Ontario has the infrastructure in place to manage outbreaks, including high-volume capacity for testing with 230 assessment centres and community labs and over 500 pharmacies offering testing to those who need it. The government is also enhancing its COVID-19 testing strategy by expanding the number of testing locations and making it more convenient to access publicly funded testing for those who need it as we head into the colder months and more people gather indoors.

In addition, Ontario has already expanded eligibility for COVID-19 PCR testing at all testing centres to individuals who have returned from, or travelled in, the following locations between November 1st and December 6th, 2021: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Asymptomatic family members and other household contacts of travellers are also eligible for testing. This list of travel locations may be updated as more is learned about the new variant. Anyone experiencing symptoms, even if they are mild, is strongly recommended to get tested.

The province is also urging anyone who is eligible for a booster dose to book an appointment today