Hamilton Public Health issues statement on possible Omicron cases in Hamilton

Two Hamilton residents who recently returned from travelling to South Africa tested positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting results of whole genome sequencing related to the Omicron variant. City of Hamilton Public Health Services is awaiting these results from the Public Health Ontario Laboratory expected in the coming days. City of Hamilton Public Health Services is conducting case and contact management and the two individuals and their case contacts are self-isolating.

Hamilton Public Health Services is working with the Province and Public Health Ontario to monitor COVID-19 variants of concern including Delta and Omicron.

To reduce the transmission of the Omicron variant, Hamilton Public Health Services strongly advise individuals who have been in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia Nigeria, South Africa, and Zimbabwe within 14 days before arriving in Hamilton and members of their households to:

Immediately self-isolate from household contacts even if fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Follow federal guidance, and if contacted, follow any additional guidance provided by City of Hamilton Public Health Services.

Get tested for COVID-19 at a Hamilton Assessment Centre regardless of whether the individual has symptoms. Federal guidance at this time is for COVID-19 testing to occur immediately upon arrival to Canada and eight days after arrival.

Anyone with questions or needing help can contact Hamilton Public Health Services’ COVID-19 Hotline at 905-974-9848 or phscovid19@hamilton.ca. If calling after hours, please leave a voicemail message with contact information and public health staff will return the call the following day during business hours.