788 new cases in Ontario, as Omicron cases investigated

As health officials investigate Omicron cases in Ottawa and Hamilton, the province is reporting 788 new COVID cases, 56 percent of whom are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status. 84 percent of the new cases are under the age of 60 and 61 percent are under 40. There were two deaths reported. The positivity rate is 3.5 percent.

There were more than 22,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,950,908 vaccine doses. 89.7% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.3% have two doses.

Provincial figures show Hamilton with 20 new COVID cases and 16 in hospital. There are eight outbreaks. Halton is showing 21 cases and seven in hospital. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.