Good Shepherd extends its Christmas program

For the second straight year the pandemic has forced Good Shepherd to modify its Christmas program for families and individuals in need.

“For the second year in a row, we’ve adjusted our Christmas Marketplace program to safely distribute food, household supplies and gifts for the holiday season,” said Brother Richard MacPhee, Good Shepherd’s Chief Executive Officer. “By running the program over five weeks, we hope to spread joy and warmth to as many households as possible.”

Between November 22 and December 24, it’s anticipated that more than 3,000 households (7,500 individuals) will be helped by the Christmas Marketplace. Food, winter clothing and new toys are available at the Christmas-themed program, located at the Good Shepherd Venture Centre (155 Cannon Street East, Hamilton).