Ontario reports highest single-day COVID case count since May
Ontario is reporting 964 new COVID cases—the highest single-day count since May. There was one COVID death reported. Over half of the new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated or persons whose vaccine status is unknown. 86 percent of the new cases are in individuals under the age of 60 and 60 percent of the cases are in individuals under 40 years of age. There were nearly 30,000 tests conducted Saturday for a positivity rate of 3.2 percent. There were more than 33,000 vaccinations conducted Saturday—triple the number of a week earlier–reflecting the rollout of vaccines for children aged 5-11. Nearly 89.6% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.3% have two doses.
Provincial figures show Halton experiencing a spike in cases with 41 reported. Hamilton had 22. There were no deaths reported for either health unit.