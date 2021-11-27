The Bay Observer
Two Hamilton Elementary schools get major upgrades
Two Hamilton Elementary schools get major upgrades

November 27, 2021

The construction work is now complete on upgrade to a pair of HWDSB elementary schools. Bennetto School received upgrades totalling $1.9 Million that provided the facility with

•             49 new licensed child care spaces.

•             3 new child care rooms.

•             replacement of the school’s HVAC system.

Meanwhile, $8.5 Million was spent expanding and modernizing Mount Albion Public Elementary School and building a new child care centre for families in Stoney Creek.

Highlights of the project include:

•             230 elementary student spaces.

•             49 new licensed child care spaces.

•             3 new child care rooms.

•             A gymnasium expansion.

The Ontario government has allocated more than $600 million to support ventilation improvements in schools across Ontario as part of its plans for a safer return to school. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has benefited from an investment of $17.8 million for ventilation improvements and has over 900 HEPA filter units in place. In addition the government is investing up to $1 billion to create up to 30,000 new child care spaces in schools over five years. Over the next ten years, the Ontario government will spend $14 billion in capital grants, including allocating $550 million in 2020-21 for new schools, additions, and major renovations.

