Ryan Reynolds honored with a Governor-General award for the Arts

Ryan Reynolds and Catharine O’Hara received the Governor-General’s award for the Performing Arts at a virtual ceremony from Ottawa Friday. Reynolds was honored, not only for his acting career, but also for the many Canadian charities he has supported over the years, including the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights. In 2020, to help people hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America.
A highlight of the presentation was an appearance by musician Steven Page who composed a special musical tribute to Reynolds.