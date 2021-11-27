Ontario COVID Case count at 854

Ontario reported 854 new COVID cases, more than half of which were in unvaccinated people or persons for whom their vaccination status was unknown. 86 percent of the new cases are in people under 60 years of age and more than 60 percent are under 40. There were two deaths reported. There were more than 31,000 tests administered for a positivity rate of three percent. On the first full day where vaccinations were available for children aged 5-11, there were almost 30,000 vaccinations administered—the highest single day vaccination rate in six weeks. Nearly 89.4% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.3% have two doses.
Hamilton Public Health reported 21 new cases for an active case count of 154. Halton reported 22 new cases. No new deaths were reported in either health unit.