Ontario COVID case count jumps amid fears of a new variant from South Africa

With concerns over a new variant of COVID breaking out in South Africa, Ontario is reporting 927 new COVID cases. Over half of them are in persons unvaccinated or whose vaccine status is unknown.257 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 212 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 45 are fully vaccinated. Over 90 percent of ICU cases are unvaccinated. Three quarters of the new cases are in people under the age of 60 and 52 percent are under 40.

Just under 20,000 vaccinations were administered for a total of 22,865,543 vaccine doses. Nearly 89.2% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.2% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health reported 27 new cases for an active case count of 169. Outbreaks decreased by one to eight. There are 15 people in hospital with COVID and no new deaths. Halton reported 35 new cases, the highest single-day count since early October. There was also one death reported. There are 5 COVID patients in Halton hospitals-down from nine on Thursday.