OHIP will begin covering latest blood glucose monitoring systems for diabetes

Starting next week OHIP will provide coverage for residents with diabetes for the FreeStyle Libre 2 system, the latest flash glucose monitoring system to become available. Providing access to this innovative technology for diabetes care will help patients living with diabetes more conveniently and easily monitor their blood glucose levels.

Traditional blood glucose meters require individuals to take blood samples using frequent finger pricks, which can be inconvenient and time consuming. With a flash glucose monitor such as the FreeStyle Libre 2, individuals with diabetes can quickly review their real-time glucose reading by using a reader or smartphone app to scan a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm. These monitors do not require obtaining a blood sample through finger pricks, making it easier and more convenient for people to monitor their glucose levels and stay healthy. It also enables people to check their blood glucose more often, which can lead to better health outcomes in the long-term and help prevent health emergencies.

Starting November 30, 2021, Ontarians eligible for the Ontario Drug Benefit program with a valid prescription can receive FreeStyle Libre 2 as a benefit. The FreeStyle Libre 2 system belongs to a group of glucose monitoring systems called flash glucose monitors and is the second flash glucose monitor to be funded under the Ontario Drug Benefit program for Ontario residents who manage their Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes with insulin.