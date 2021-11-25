Three charged after police spotted erratic driving

Three young men, one underage, face gun and theft charges after Hamilton Police spotted a car operating erratically over the weekend. It was about 3:30 in the morning on last Saturday when Hamilton Police spotted the car in the Upper Gage Concession Street area.

The vehicle immediately fled the area when police were observed. The vehicle was located abandoned in the area of Upper Wellington Street and Limeridge Road East minutes later by police.

A loaded handgun and magazine were recovered in the vehicle. Moments later the same three suspects that were within the vehicle driving erratically were located and arrested a short distance away.

Shola Sadiq, 26 Years-of-age of Brampton faces gun and possession charges. He also is charged with a bail violation. Mohamed Fuad, 24 Years-of-age also faces weapons and possession charges as well as a breach of probation charge. A 17-yewar-old Scarborough teen faces firearms charges.