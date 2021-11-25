Spike in Provincial COVID cases, local cases stable

There were 748 new COVID cases reported by the province after three days of case counts below 700. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 23.8% of Ontario’s total population but they represent half of the new reported cases. 85 percent of today’s cases are under the age of 60 and 60 percent are under the age of 40.

257 people are hospitalized with COVID19. 212 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 45 are fully vaccinated. Over 90 percent of ICU cases are unvaccinated.

There were 12,566 vaccinations administered for a total of 2,845,723 vaccine doses. Nearly 89.1% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.1% have two doses.

Locally there was little change. Hamilton Public Health is reporting 21 new cases. 12 hospitalizations and no deaths. Halton reported 23 cases, nine hospitalizations and no deaths.