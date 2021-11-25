Province calls major housing summit with Ontario municipalities

Premier Doug Ford and Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will host a provincial-municipal housing summit on December 16 for Ontario’s Big City mayors and regional chairs. The summit will aim to brainstorm opportunities for collaboration as the province and municipalities continue to address the housing affordability crisis. Minister Clark announced the summit in a speech to the Empire Club today.

“My goal for the summit is for the province and municipal partners to come up with concrete solutions that address the ongoing housing affordability crisis and allow more families to realize the dream of home ownership,” said Premier Doug Ford.

The provincial government’s housing policies under More Homes, More Choice: Ontario’s Housing Supply Action Plan were developed in hopes of making housing more affordable by increasing the supply of the full range of housing options, from single-family homes to midrise housing to apartment buildings. In 2020, the year after More Homes, More Choice was implemented, Ontario saw the highest level of housing starts in a decade and the highest level of rental starts since 1992.

“It’s no secret that Ontario has a housing crisis, as demand has drastically outpaced supply over the past decade. While our government’s policies are working to address affordability, including the tools we’ve provided to municipalities, we know that housing prices are still out of reach for so many Ontarians,” said Minister Clark.

