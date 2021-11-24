Provincial COVID count drops below 600

The province is reporting 591 new COVID cases. Of that total, individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 24.5% of Ontario’s total population but represent 52 percent of new reported cases. 86 percent of the new cases are under 60 years of age and 61 percent are under 40.

289 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Almost 80 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 59 are fully vaccinated.

There were almost 13,000 vaccinations administered bringing the total to 22,833,157 vaccine doses have been administered. 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.1% have two doses.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 12 new COVID cases—an improvement over Hamilton’s seven-day average of 22 cases. There are 171 active COVID cases in Hamilton-a drop of ten from the previous day. Hospitalizations dropped by two to 16. There are nine outbreaks underway. Halton reported only five cases-the lowest single-day case count since July. Halton hospitals have seven COVID patients. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.