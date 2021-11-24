The Bay Observer
Police, protesters clash after fire rips through Beemer Park encampment
Police, protesters clash after fire rips through Beemer Park encampment

by
November 24, 2021
Photo: Hamilton Encampment Support Network TWITTER

Fire and explosions ripped through s homeless encampment before dawn today at J.C, Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North. Several tents were destroyed and when firefighters arrived they found flames reaching 20 feet into the air. The city says propane tanks and electrical generators exploded and debris in the area added fuel to the blaze. A hydro line was also damaged.

Aftermath of the fire and explosion at a homeless encampment at JC Beemer Park Photo: Hamilton Encampment Support Network: Twitter

In a release late this afternoon the city declared the park unsafe and workers started to dismantle the encampment. That triggered a protest involving 35-30 persons. A scuffle ensued during which a 33 year-old male was arrested for obstruction of police and a 27 year old female was arrested for assaulting a police officer as onlookers chanted.

