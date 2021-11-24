Police, protesters clash after fire rips through Beemer Park encampment

Fire and explosions ripped through s homeless encampment before dawn today at J.C, Beemer Park on Victoria Avenue North. Several tents were destroyed and when firefighters arrived they found flames reaching 20 feet into the air. The city says propane tanks and electrical generators exploded and debris in the area added fuel to the blaze. A hydro line was also damaged.
In a release late this afternoon the city declared the park unsafe and workers started to dismantle the encampment. That triggered a protest involving 35-30 persons. A scuffle ensued during which a 33 year-old male was arrested for obstruction of police and a 27 year old female was arrested for assaulting a police officer as onlookers chanted.