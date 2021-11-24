New look for Canadas Olympic Hockey teams

With just over two months until the 2022 Olympic Winter Games get underway, Hockey Canada has unveiled the three Nike jerseys that Canada’s men’s, women’s and para hockey teams will wear in Beijing, China.

The Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic hockey jersey, comes in traditional red and white, as well as a black version.





In a statement, Hockey Canada writes, “the Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic jersey boldly positions the iconic Canadian Maple Leaf as the centre crest, with the red jersey featuring a unique and striking black Maple Leaf and black accents, while the white jersey showcases a classic red leaf and red accents throughout the jersey. The third jersey is a black-on-black design, with a black base complimented by a black Maple Leaf highlighted with a red outline. Fans can purchase their own jersey for $180 (plus applicable taxes) by visiting shop.hockeycanada.ca. Replica Team Canada Olympic hockey jerseys are also available for purchase in-store and online at Sport Chek and other select retailers.