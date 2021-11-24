Hamilton reporting 16 COVID cases and one death

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 16 new COVID cases and one new death in the outbreak at St, Peters Hospital. There are 12 COVID patients in Hamilton hospitals—a drop of four from Tuesday. 82 percent of the new cases in Hamilton over the past 10 days are under 60 years of age, and 57 percent are under 40. Halton Public Health reported 23 new cases with nine hospitalizations. There were no new deaths in Halton.

The province is reporting 591 new COVID cases. Of that total, individuals who are not fully vaccinated represent 24.5% of Ontario’s total population but represent 52 percent of new reported cases. 86 percent of the new cases are under 60 years of age and 61 percent are under 40.

289 people are hospitalized with COVID19. Almost 80 percent are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 59 are fully vaccinated.

There were almost 13,000 vaccinations administered bringing the total to 22,833,157 vaccine doses have been administered. 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.1% have two doses.