Hamilton Police nab suspect in a string of violent robberies

Hamilton Police have made an arrest after a spree of violent convenience store robberies that occurred on Saturday

At 7:55 p.m., a lone male suspect entered the Hasty Market at 225 John Street South, approached a staff member, demanded cash, then proceeded to assault the victim with a black baton/pipe. The suspect continued to engage in mischief throughout the store then fled the area on foot.

At 8:03 p.m., on the same date, the same suspect attended the City Mart located at 23 King Street East, enters the store and begins to assault the lone employee with what appears to be the same metal baton/pipe. The victim was able to flee and the suspect fled the area on foot.

At 8:12 p.m., the same suspect was walking westbound on King Street where he used the metal baton/pipe weapon to assault a bystander.

One of the victims was seriously injured and was transported to hospital.

The investigation has been taken over by the Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery (BEAR) Branch.

Anyone with any information that you believe could assist Police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker at 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie 905-546-2991 of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com