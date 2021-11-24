Burlington Taxi going out of business this week

Burlington residents expressed shock to learn that Burlington Taxi will cease business Friday. Apparently the victim of the pandemic, competition from ride-hailing services, spiraling insurance costs not to mention driver shortages, Burlington taxi will cease operations this Friday. Social media was filled with expressions of regret from resident after the news came out over the supper hour yesterday.

In a series of tweets Burlington councillor Shawna Stolte suggested Burlington Council had been aware of the impending shutdown for the past couple of weeks and posted, “Council understands that taxi service is an important element of our overall transportation plan and have been working diligently since November 8 to formulate a plan that will allow us to introduce, as soon as possible, a new provider of taxi service to the Burlington community.”

She added, “An option was put forward to offer taxi services by a business outside of Burlington but the degree of legislative and legal requirements necessary to make this happen by November 30 was not going to result in the best service transition possible to Burlington residents.”

Concluding, the councillor wrote, “The Burlington community will greatly miss the contributions of this valuable transportation partner as well as their long-standing commitment to various charities including being the primary sponsor for the Festival of Lights Celebration at Spencer Smith Park.”