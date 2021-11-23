Mohawk students to get under the hood of some Ford trucks

With the complexity of today’s automobiles, students of auto technology need late model vehicles to work on. Eastgate Ford and Mohawk College celebrated the recent donation, with help from Ford of Canada, of a 2020 Ford Escape and 2020 Ford F-150. This donation will be used by skilled trades students in the College’s Motive Power Programs.

“We are proud at Eastgate Ford to have been able to donate these vehicles to Mohawk College and their students,” said Robert Fricker, Fixed Operations Manager, Eastgate Ford. “Having modern technology in the classroom is important for these students and hands-on training with these vehicles will greatly benefit future technicians in the industry and at our dealership.”

The donation is part of a nationwide initiative in which Ford of Canada donated a total of 95 vehicles to automotive technology educational institutions across the country. These vehicles were damaged due to flooding last year and have been deemed irreparable. Ford of Canada saw an opportunity to bring some of the latest in vehicle technology to automotive programs across Canada. Eastgate Ford prepared the vehicles for this donation that will provide a hands-on learning experience for Mohawk College students.

As part of this donation, Ford of Canada is providing Mohawk College students access to the company’s online Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) training. ACE is a partnership program between Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ford dealerships, and secondary and postsecondary institutions that aims to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry.

Said Alison Horton, VP, Academic at Mohawk College. “We are grateful to Ford of Canada and Eastgate Ford for their generosity and support of Mohawk College and the students in our Motive Power programs. These vehicles will provide Mohawk students with hands-on training on state-of-the-art vehicle technology.”

Students enrolled in a Ford of Canada’s ACE partnership school obtain learn about vehicle systems through specialty training in areas such as New Model Training, Electrical Systems, Steering & Suspension and Brakes. These are a subset of the same program current Ford of Canada technicians complete to receive specialty training in dealerships.