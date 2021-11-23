Halton announced its plan to vaccinate kids aged 5-11

Halton Public Health is announcing details of its COVID vaccination rollout for kids 5-11 years of age. First dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children five to 11 years of age (or turning five in 2021) can be booked through Halton Region’s online booking system. Vaccination appointments will be available starting Friday, November 26, at Halton’s new child-friendly paediatric clinics and four existing community clinics.

To prepare children and parents for a positive vaccination experience, Halton Public Health have launched their new Halton Heroes campaign to help children who may be anxious about needles and give parents new tools to talk with their kids about COVID-19 and vaccines. Information about the vaccine rollout for children 5-11 in Halton and resources featuring the Halton Heroes can be found on the new dedicated webpage available at halton.ca/COVIDvaccines4kids.

So far, 89 per cent of Halton residents 12-plus have received one dose and 86 per cent who have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.