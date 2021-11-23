COVID case counts drop in Hamilton and Halton

Hamilton Public Health is reporting 12 new COVID cases—an improvement over Hamilton’s seven-day average of 22 cases. There are 171 active COVID cases in Hamilton-a drop of ten from the previous day. Hospitalizations dropped by two to 16. There are nine outbreaks underway. Halton reported only five cases-the lowest single-day case count since July. Halton hospitals have seven COVID patients. There were no new deaths reported in either health unit.

The province is reporting 613 new COVID cases. More than half of the new cases are in unvaccinated individuals. There were 6 deaths added to the provincial total. Hospitalizations in Ontario sit at 282 with 134 in ICU. With almost 20,000 tests conducted the positivity rate is 3.1 percent.

There were 11,000 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,820,451 vaccine doses. 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and 86.0% have two doses. Daily vaccinations totals are expected to increase sharply with the rollout of vaccine for Children 5 to 11 years of age.