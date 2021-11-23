Burlington Performing Arts Christmas Tree auction is back

The Burlington Performing Arts Centre’s 5th Annual Festival of Trees will be back for patrons who visit BPAC between Nov 18th and Dec 18th. Pre-lit artificial Christmas trees, donated by Canadian Tire – Burlington Stores and sponsored by local businesses, will light up BPAC’s Lobby for 4 weeks – until their silent auction ‘winners’ take them home for the holidays.

Toy Drive

During the Festival of Trees, BPAC will be accepting new toys to be distributed to those in need. Residents are asked to drop off unused toys to the Canadian Tire classic pick-up truck in the BPAC lobby.

BPAC’s Festival of Trees Silent Auction





Those interested in participating in a silent auction to obtain one of the tress can view the trees in-person in the BPAC foyer and place a bid. All proceeds support the Burlington Performing Arts Centre – no bid is too generous!

Tree bidding ends on Saturday, December 18 at 4pm.

Minimum bid for trees is $10.

Winners will be contacted by email and/or phone and can pick up trees on Monday Dec 20 and Tuesday Dec 21. Entrants must consent to signing up for our mailing list to be eligible.

Viewing Times

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri, Sat & Sun: 12pm to 4pm

Also one hour prior to performances