Former Hamilton Minister facing child pornography charges

The former minister of a Hamilton church has been charged with possession of child pornography. In an investigation dating back to August, he Hamilton Police received a Cybertip from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection in regards to a pastor of a local Baptist Church believed to be in possession of child pornography.

Police investigators executed search warrants which resulted in computer devices being seized and the data contents being examined. As a result, evidence was collected that resulted in grounds to believe the owner of these devices was in possession of child pornography.

Last Wednesday, Joshua David Conroy, formerly employed as a Pastor at Elliott Heights Baptist Church was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

The Hamilton Police Service is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information that could assist with these investigations into these crimes you are asked to contact any member of the Internet Exploitation Unit by calling 905-540-5247.

Also anyone with information in regards to this individual or incident can provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Cybertip.ca, which provided the tip that led to this arrest, works closely with law enforcement agencies across the country to help protect children from online sexual abuse and exploitation. The tipline is supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP), Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and Criminal Intelligence Service of Canada (CISC). The National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), part of the RCMP, works with Cybertip.ca under the Government of Canada’s National Strategy for the Protection of Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet to coordinate and support national child sexual exploitation investigations. To date the Canadian Centre has signed protocols with 28 law enforcement services across the country, with the intent of providing law enforcement with resources for the public.