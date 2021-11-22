Ontario case count below 700 for first time in four days

The province is reporting 627 new COVID cases after four consecutive days where the count was above 700. There was one death reported. 58 percent of the new cases are under the age of 40, including 111,000 children 5-11. 84 percent are in people under the age of 60. 341 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 286 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With over 19,000 tests performed the positivity rate is 3.4 percent. There were only 6,488 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,809,355 vaccine doses Nearly 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.0% have two doses.
Provincial reporting shows Hamilton with 20 new COVID cases and Halton with 24. There were no new deaths in either health unit.