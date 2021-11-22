Hamilton weekend COVID case count 41
Hamilton reported 41 new COVID cases over the weekend for an active case count of 181. There was no change in hospitalizations in Hamilton from Friday, currently sitting at 18. Hamilton is reporting nine outbreaks—also unchanged from Friday. Over the past ten days, 85 percent of Hamilton’s new COVID cases were under 60, and 58 percent were under 40; reflecting the continuing trend towards younger people being infected. Halton reported 54 cases since Friday. There were no deaths reported in either health unit.
The province is reporting 627 new COVID cases after four consecutive days where the count was above 700. There was one death reported. 58 percent of the new cases are under the age of 40, including 111,000 children 5-11. 84 percent are in people under the age of 60. 341 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 286 are in fully vaccinated individuals. With over 19,000 tests performed the positivity rate is 3.4 percent. There were only 6,488 vaccinations administered for a total of 22,809,355 vaccine doses Nearly 89.0% of Ontarians 12-plus have one dose and nearly 86.0% have two doses.