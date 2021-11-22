Hamilton water bills could increase by $40 next year

Hamiltonians could see some significant increases on their water bills over the next four years if a plan developed by Hamilton Water gets approval. In all the department is proposing a capital budget of $159 Million and an operating budget of nearly $100 Million. The proposed water bill increase for 2022 will be just under 5 percent representing an annual increase of just under $40 for the average household.

The $300 Million upgrade to the Woodward water treatment facility is nearing completion and all phases should be up and running by June of 2022. When fully operational the new system will reduce the release of harmful chemicals and solids going into Hamilton Harbour by almost 80 percent.

One of the focuses in the business plan is to bring some services back in house that had been contracted out in past. Bringing in two staff to manage stormwater instead of farming the work out will save $225,000 staff say, A bigger saving will be achieved by having city staff replace old water service lines to residences. Staff estimate they can save $1,750 for each house line that is replaced. With nearly 800 water services forecast for replacement the saving could be over a million dollars in 2022.

Staff are proposing to spend $11 to $15 Million on dredging Chedoke Creek and remediating water quality in Coates paradise in 2022.